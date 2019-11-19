The impeachment hearings in the inquiry of President Donald Trump will resume at 9:00 a.m. today, marking the third day of public testimony from witnesses for the Ukraine scandal.

The witnesses set to testify today are Senior Aide to Vice President Mike Pence, Jennifer Williams, National Security Council European Affairs Director Alexander Vindman, former U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker, and NSC Senior Director Tim Morrison.

Williams, who was recently attacked by Trump on Twitter, is likely to elaborate on her closed-door testimony about the president’s infamous call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Williams said that Trump asking Ukraine to investigate his political foes struck her as “unusual and inappropriate.”

In Vindman’s testimony, it’s possible he will be asked about how he reportedly said he wanted to restore crucial words and phrases that were omitted when the White House released their memorandum on the Trump-Zelensky call. He will also likely be asked about what he testified about Rudy Giuliani’s actions, and the halting of military aid to Ukraine in order to ensure assistance was “aligned with administration priorities.”

Volker will give testimony when the hearings resume at 3:00 p.m., and his appearance is likely to focus on how he’s reportedly going to amend his testimony on the Trump White House’s Ukraine shadow foreign policy. Volker is supposedly going to say that he was “out of the loop at key moments” as Trump and his allies pressured the Ukrainian government into investigating the president’s foes. This testimony will be highly relevant to what Gordon Sondland testifies on Wednesday regarding a quid pro quo with Ukraine.

Finally, Morrison will probably be asked about how he testified that he was warned to keep his distance from Giuliani’s activities, and also what John Bolton told him about how Trump’s hesitation in releasing U.S. aid to Ukraine.

Watch above, via PBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]