President Donald Trump’s controversial decision to hold a July 4th celebration — stocked with tanks and other military equipment — is going full steam ahead regardless of his critics.

The “Salute to America,” as it’s been dubbed, is being held at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It is expected to include military flyovers and, according to Trump, the “biggest ever fireworks.”

….and advanced aircraft anywhere in the World. Perhaps even Air Force One will do a low & loud sprint over the crowd. That will start at 6:00P.M., but be there early. Then, at 9:00 P.M., a great (to put it mildly) fireworks display. I will speak on behalf of our great Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2019

Another fireworks display will be held at 9 p.m.

Those fearing that Trump will turn the event into a partisan speech might be reassured by White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley, who told Fox Business Network on Tuesday, “That’s absolutely ridiculous. This is all about a salute to America. The president is not going to get political.”

