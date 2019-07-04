It’s Independence Day in America, and that means the national festivities will kick off with the parade down Constitution Avenue in Washington D.C. The event is scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m. ET.

Much of the National Mall has been gated off for security reasons, but at 10:00 a.m. ET. the public will be allowed to enter and take their spots to watch the marching bands, the parade floats and the dancing troupes that will pass through. The U.S. Army Band, the Marine Corps Silent Drill Team and the Old Guard Fire and Drum corps are also scheduled to participate in the parade.

The parade is separate from President Donald Trump’s “Salute to America” event, which he will hold later tonight before the nighttime festivities on the National Mall. There’s been a great deal of conversation this week regarding Trump’s militarization of the Fourth of July, which critics have panned in advance as a draconian, costly affair that will taint the Fourth of July with polarizing partisanship.

Other events scheduled for today include Capitol Fourth Concert from 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. and the fireworks show which will start around 9:00 p.m. John Stamos will be hosting the concert, which will include a special appearance from the Sesame Street Muppets and performances from Carole King, Vanessa Williams, Colbie Caillat and Vanessa Carlton.

