The White House Coronavirus Task Force will hold a press briefing from the White House Saturday at 12:30 p.m., to address the government’s ongoing efforts to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump teased the briefing in a Tweet on Saturday morning.

White House News Conference at 12:30 P.M. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2020

