WATCH LIVE: White House Coronavirus Task Force Holds Press Briefing

By Ken MeyerMar 16th, 2020, 3:18 pm

The White House Coronavirus Task Force will hold a press briefing from the White House on Monday, where they will address the government’s ongoing attempts to handle the coronavirus pandemic. The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. ET.

President Donald Trump has made appearances at several of these briefings in the last few days, and if he joins the task force once again, it is likely that he will face questions about his teleconference with America’s governors regarding state efforts to address the epidemic. When the conference call concluded, Trump attacked New York governor Andrew Cuomo by saying he needs to “do more,” and Cuomo has already fired back by accusing the president of insufficient action.

It is also possible that administration officials will be asked about how they will keep the economy and vital institutions afloat as the virus continues to cause mass disruption. The stock market opened with another nosedive despite Trump’s announcement yesterday that the Federal Reserve is going to slash its target interest rate to zero. This prompted a resurgence of economic recession fears, so there might be questions on how a downturn can be avoided while businesses across the country are shutting down to promote social distancing.

