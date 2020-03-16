The White House Coronavirus Task Force will hold a press briefing from the White House on Monday, where they will address the government’s ongoing attempts to handle the coronavirus pandemic. The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. ET.

President Donald Trump has made appearances at several of these briefings in the last few days, and if he joins the task force once again, it is likely that he will face questions about his teleconference with America’s governors regarding state efforts to address the epidemic. When the conference call concluded, Trump attacked New York governor Andrew Cuomo by saying he needs to “do more,” and Cuomo has already fired back by accusing the president of insufficient action.

Just had a very good tele-conference with Nation’s Governors. Went very well. Cuomo of New York has to “do more”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2020

I have to do more? No — YOU have to do something! You’re supposed to be the President. https://t.co/tYeDt1lcOZ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 16, 2020

Happy to do your job, too. Just give me control of the Army Corps of Engineers and I’ll take it from there.https://t.co/nfjZ8xiRL4 https://t.co/YNvdHC3Xz3 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 16, 2020

It is also possible that administration officials will be asked about how they will keep the economy and vital institutions afloat as the virus continues to cause mass disruption. The stock market opened with another nosedive despite Trump’s announcement yesterday that the Federal Reserve is going to slash its target interest rate to zero. This prompted a resurgence of economic recession fears, so there might be questions on how a downturn can be avoided while businesses across the country are shutting down to promote social distancing.

Watch above, via The White House.

