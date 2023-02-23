WATCH: Local Reporter Overcome With Emotion As She Files Heartbreaking Report on Journalist Killed in Orlando Shooting

A local news reporter in Florida was in tears as she reported that a fellow journalist she knew was killed while covering a shooting in the area earlier in the day.

The shooting spree occurred in Orange County, where a Spectrum News 13 team was doing coverage near the house where the first shooting occurred. The alleged assailant walked up to their news vehicle, fatally shot a reporter and wounded another news team member. The shooter then shot a woman in her 20s and her 9-year-old daughter, who died from their injuries.

Police arrested 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses in connection with the attack.

WESH’s Luana Munoz covered the attacks in her report and tearfully struggled to maintain her composure throughout the segment.

I apologize. This is really difficult to cover. It is very emotional here at ORMC. I’m not even going to turn the camera, because there are people here who knew that reporter who, his fiancee and I were just embracing. But I will say this, it is nice to see all the media, we come together in solidarity in this moment. This is every reporter’s absolutely worst nightmare. We go home at night afraid that something like this will occur, and that is what happened here. We are at Orlando Regional Medical Center, where we have learned that one of our own fellow reporters has died while out covering a shooting. There are members of his family here, along with his fiancee, who are just incredibly distraught tonight. There are other media people who are kind of corralled together, standing in solidarity tonight as one of our own has just passed. I’m going to send it back to you so I can collect myself and get it together.

Watch above via WESH.

