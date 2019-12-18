comScore

By Josh FeldmanDec 18th, 2019, 4:05 pm

Congressman Louie Gohmert (R- TX) went on a tear on the House floor today over impeachment, accusing the Democrats of pushing impeachment to “stop the investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and Ukraine into the corruption of Ukraine interference into the U.S. election in 2016.”

He called impeachment a “travesty,” comparing what the Trump and Obama administrations gave Ukraine, and said, “[Impeachment] will be used for political battles and this country’s end is now in sight. I hope I don’t live to see it. This is an outrage.”

In response, House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler said, “I am deeply concerned that any member of the House would spout Russian propaganda on the floor of the House.”

Gohmert erupted at Nadler in response:

