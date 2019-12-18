Congressman Louie Gohmert (R- TX) went on a tear on the House floor today over impeachment, accusing the Democrats of pushing impeachment to “stop the investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and Ukraine into the corruption of Ukraine interference into the U.S. election in 2016.”

He called impeachment a “travesty,” comparing what the Trump and Obama administrations gave Ukraine, and said, “[Impeachment] will be used for political battles and this country’s end is now in sight. I hope I don’t live to see it. This is an outrage.”

In response, House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler said, “I am deeply concerned that any member of the House would spout Russian propaganda on the floor of the House.”

Gohmert erupted at Nadler in response:

Tense moments on the House floor just now. After Rep. Louie Gohmert said Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election, Rep. Jerry Nadler said he was dismayed that a lawmaker would “spout Russian propaganda.” Gohmert re-approached and dais and yelled at Nadler to take down his words. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) December 18, 2019

Oh man. Gohmert just walked over to Nadler and appeared to chastise him again as Nadler sat in his chair. From my vantage point, tt didn’t look like Nadler was saying anything in response. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) December 18, 2019

You can watch above, via CNN.

