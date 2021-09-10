Maria Bartiromo was on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange the morning of September 11, 2001. Twenty years later, the Fox News and Fox Business anchor reflected on that day, and what it was like covering the terror attacks that struck just blocks away from her Wall Street office.

“This weekend we will mark 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks on our country. I got to work before 7 a.m. that day to my office at the New York Stock Exchange, as I had done every day for many years working at another network from the New York Stock Exchange trading floor,” said Bartiromo to open the segment on Mornings With Maria on Fox Business Friday. “On that day, Sept. 11, 2001 by 10 a.m. I was on my feet outside on Wall Street. I stood at corner of Wall Street and Broadway, watching just a few blocks from the carnage.”

During 9/11, Bartiromo was a reporter for CNBC. A soundbite played showing her standing on the floor of the NYSE and saying, “I just came back from outside and I am covered with soot. Basically, I was outside when that third explosion occurred, the whole area turned pitch black when that third explosion happened. I don’t know if you can see my jacket and my shoes, but I’m completely covered in white smoke.”

The segment shows, at different points, clips of then-White House Chief of Staff Andy Card whispering into then-President George W. Bush’s ear, “A second plane hit the second tower. America is under attack,” and Bush saying in a speech, “Freedom was attacked this morning by a faceless coward. And freedom will be defended.”

The segment showed Bartiromo standing on the floor of the NYSE 20 years later. “What was most important for me that day was to communicate to the world that everyone was accounted for here at the New York Stock Exchange.”

Former NYSE President Dick Grasso told her, “We had three floors in that building during the 1993 bombing, and sadly, we got the same message and my folks were trapped for six hours in the building.”

“You knew not to follow the same guidance,” said Bartiromo.

“I said … get them out now. I don’t care what they’re saying,” said Grasso.

The segment then shows footage in the aftermath of the attacks on the Twin Towers, featuring smoke and debris everywhere and first responders rushing in while people rushed out.

“We lost 2,977 friends, family and first responders that day,” narrated Bartiromo. “President Bush, then just nine months into his first term as commander-in-chief, swore those responsible would be accountable.”

The clip showed the famous moment Bush was at the site of the attack, three days afterward, stating into a megaphone, “I can hear you, the rest of the world can hear you, and the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon.”

The segment then shows the moment six days after the attack when, as Bartiromo said, “the world was watching, standing tall for America,” as Grasso, members of Congress, then-New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and others stood alongside first-responders who rang the opening bell of the NYSE.

“We all stepped aside so the real heroes of 9/11 – cops, firemen – rang that opening bell and it sent the message to the rest of the world, terrorism will never win. If you bet against America, you will lose,” Grasso told Bartiromo.

The segment then turned to the building of One World Trade Center, which opened in 2015.

It shows current NYSE President Stacey Cunningham, who was an NYSE trader on 9/11. She told Bartiromo, “You really saw Lower Manhattan evolve as a neighborhood. Our responses to events that we learned from, they’re all defining moments that make us who we are today and 9/11 was one of those moments.”

The segment concludes with showing the National September 11 Memorial & Museum outside One World Trade Center.

“The footprint of the original towers has since been memorialized by the largest man-made waterfalls in the country. Nothing will be built on this sacred land where our heroes left us,” narrated Bartiromo. “And the 9/11 museum was built on the site to preserve and display physical artifacts from the Towers and to tell firsthand stories from those who were there. We will never forget the brave and courageous who embody America the beautiful, America the free.”

Watch above, via Fox Business.

