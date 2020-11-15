Fox News host Mark Levin on Sunday night attacked President-elect Joe Biden over “claiming” to be President-elect while stating Biden is “undermining” the United States Constitution and sounding “like a dictator.”

“The individual who is now claiming to be the president-elect and that he serves in the office of the president-elect, who is undermining our constitutional system and is sounding very much like a dictator is Joe Biden,” Levin stated.

Levin did not explain what exactly he thinks Biden has been doing or saying that makes him like a “dictator.”

“We have one president at a time, one president at a time, Donald Trump is president in his first term for the next two months,” Levin added, appearing to perhaps concede that Trump’s tenure could be coming to a close.

Watch above, via Fox News.

