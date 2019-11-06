North Carolina Republican Congressman Mark Meadows blew past a reporter during a panel segment, then busted back into the frame when he heard her say “Republicans are struggling ” with impeachment.

NBC News correspondent Leigh Ann Caldwell pulled one hell of a Jedi mind trick when, in the middle of a panel segment, she tried to get Meadows to speak on-camera as he happened to walk past her on Capitol Hill.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of MSNBC Live With Craig Melvin, Caldwell had just finished a scrum with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), and was doing a four-box with host Craig Melvin and his panel when Meadows came strolling by.

“Hold on, we have Mark Meadows right here,” Caldwell said, itself a clutch move.

“Congressman Meadows, can we talk…” Caldwell said, putting her hand on his arm as he blew past her.

“So he, he’s walking by right now,” Caldwell said, as Meadows continued down the hall about 15 feet.

“But Republicans are really struggling to defend the president…” Caldwell continued, at which point Meadows busted back into the frame to say “Yeah, I’m not struggling on anything, the Republicans are not struggling on anything.”

“So congressman, there’s one person who has testified that there’s no quid pro quo, others, many others have said that there is,” Caldwell said, asking “So how do you justify that, how do you continue to defend the president?”

“Well there’s more than one, there is one in terms of the deposition being released, which is Ambassador Volkers, yesterday,” Meadows said, then claimed that Ambassador Sondland had said there was “no quid pro quo.”

“But I’m told he came and revised his testimony, said that he told a Ukrainian top official that the aid was being withheld until there was investigations,” Caldwell said, to which Meadows replied that “that was his presumption.”

Meadows also claimed it’s “getting easier to defend the president” based on the testimony of witnesses.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

