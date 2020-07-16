Mary Trump claimed that she has heard her uncle, President Donald Trump, use the N-word and anti-Semitic slurs in a new interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Thursday night. A preview clip of the interview aired on the Thursday evening edition of NBC Nightly News.

“I have to press you on it a little bit just to ask if the president, if your uncle, was an exception to that in your family or if he — if you heard — you ever heard him express either his anti-Semitic slurs or other sentiments like that,” Maddow asked the president’s niece, who is on a book tour for her tell-all Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man. “Or do you mean this was an ambient thing in your family but you can’t say you ever heard it from him or did you hear it from him, too?”

“Oh yeah, Of course I did,” Mary said. “And I don’t think that should surprise anybody, given how virulently racist he is today.” Maddow then had Trump specifically confirm one-by-one that she had heard her uncle use both the N-word and anti-Semitic smears.

The 55-year-old psychologist started her press tour for her book this week after a judge ruled that she was allowed to speak freely about it. In its first week, the book sold almost 1 million copies.

In excerpts from her book, she has accused Trump of cheating on his SATs, detailed how he was humiliated and “destroyed” by his father, and explain how Trump’s sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, mocked her brother for running in the 2016 election and for only going to church for PR purposes.

In Mary’s first interview with ABC News on Tuesday, she said she initially supported him but now wants him to resign. She also said he’s “utterly incapable of leading” and needed to “stop this” and “make up” for not acting sooner.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]