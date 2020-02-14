WATCH: Meghan McCain and Joy Behar Collide in Explosive Debate Over Bloomberg

The View co-hosts Joy Behar and Meghan McCain locked horns in a bitter fight, Friday, over whether 2020 Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg could beat President Donald Trump in the presidential election.

After Behar defended Bloomberg, McCain argued that Bloomberg would not be able to defeat President Trump, before the argument devolved into a heated spat.

“You know what Joy? I’ve been right about election stuff and you’ve been wrong, so just trust me on this,” McCain shouted. “You thought Trump was going to lose in 2016 and I didn’t.”

“Me and 100 million people,” Behar replied.

“Well not me,” McCain shot back.

Behar then tried to argue that President Trump “did actually lose.”

“Three million votes against him. Sorry,” she continued, prompting McCain to respond, “Does that make you feel good at night? He’s still in the White House. It’s a ridiculous thing to say every single day of the show. He is president. Move on!”

After Behar responded, “Everybody on this panel repeats themselves, okay?” McCain said, “You’re trying to make yourself feel better. It’s weird.”

As the fight continued, McCain accidentally called Behar “Joe,” and the panel laughed, defusing the fight.

Watch above via ABC.

