The View co-host Meghan McCain revealed that she texted with Sen. Elizabeth Warren during her pregnancy with daughter Liberty Sage McCain, and that she was worried about being fired from the show as a result of that pregnancy.

Sen. Warren was a guest on Tuesday’s edition of the ABC chat show, where she fielded questions about her new book “Persist,” which looks at her 2020 campaign for the presidency.

After Sen. Warren spoke about the challenges that she faced years ago — and that women still face — with work and child care, Ms. McCain took the opportunity to thank Warren for being supportive during the pregnancy, and to praise her policy focus on the issue.

“I actually, we texted each other when I was pregnant and then after I gave birth, and I was very scared and I was very hormonal, and for some reason, you were a lovely person for me to talk to these feelings about,” McCain revealed, and added that “I actually was scared I was going to get fired for being pregnant.”

“And it’s not rational, but I thought if I’m a co-host of this big show and I work for ABC and Disney and I’m worried about losing my job, and then on top of everything else having to do with how conservatives should be caring about the family and caring about women and caring about how people are treated in companies, the fact that you’re worried about your granddaughter being worried, and I was worried, I’ve actually been disappointed that more Republicans haven’t gotten on board and seen the bigger picture on this,” McCain said.

“Because you’ve done so much advocacy and I can honestly say you’ve really put your money where your mouth is and you care about women clearly, I mean I’m a Republican, you cared about how I was feeling, what do you think we can do to bring more Republicans on board with this issue?” McCain asked.

“You know Meghan, I want to start by saying thank you. It is good that you are speaking out,” Warren said, and told McCain that “This is about persisting.”

Warren went on to add that while men in government ned to recognize that child care is infrastructure, and noted that “We have more women in the Senate now, but we need more.”

“We need more women to lift their voices. We need more women to persist. And the stories, but also the action items in this book, that’s what it’s all about. That’s how we make change,” Sen. Warren said.

