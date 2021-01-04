Meghan McCain returned to The View Monday, and the ABC panel show — which often lacked dissent in her absence — quickly veered into heated debate.

During the show’s third segment, McCain took issue with her colleagues using terminology like “coup” in relation to President Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the election, and suggesting martial law could be enacted.

“There’s not going to be martial law, and things like that just scare people,” McCain said. She added, “The media needs to be more respectful of Trump voters, and I think that’s how we got to this place to begin with. And going forward in 2021, I think that we need to be respectful of the 70 million Americans that for whatever reason did not feel that they could in good faith, pull the trigger for President [Joe] Biden and Vice President [Kamala] Harris.”

Joy Behar, McCain’s frequent sparring partner, promptly jumped in to counter.

“Meghan, don’t you think a lot of those people are watching Fox?” Behar said. “And getting their news from sources other than legitimate sources? Come on!”

“No, I think that’s fake news, I’m sorry!” McCain replied. She added, “I know people that quietly voted for Trump, that didn’t want to be shamed. That don’t want to be yelled at, that don’t want to be called racist. And [the election] should not have been this close.”

Whoopi Goldberg argued that Trump backers ought to give respect — by acknowledging that Biden won the election — before they seek it.

“Respect the people who voted for Biden and let him take his place!” Goldberg said. “People always want respect, but they don’t want to give it … This is the bitch of being in a democratic society. This is what it is. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. We lost four years ago now. He’s lost this year. You’re not allowed to kvetch and poop all over this!”

The segment ended with McCain and Behar battling over whether Trump’s base is made up predominantly of people who have been hoodwinked.

“The idea that the only reason why people voted for President Trump in the last election is because they were lied to and they’re morons who were just being fed misinformation is not only disrespectful, it is wildly inaccurate!” McCain said.

“I didn’t say they were morons,” Behar replied.

The crosstalk continued between the two, before Goldberg cut them off and tossed to commercial.

“We’ll be right back,” Goldberg said. “I’m not playing with them.”

Watch above, via ABC.

