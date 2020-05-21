Megyn Kelly described her interview with Tara Reade as a mixed bag in terms of perpetuating the former Senate staffer’s allegations against Joe Biden.

Kelly spoke to Sinclair host Eric Bolling about the interview she recently did with the ex-veep’s sexual assault accuser. While Kelly largely declined to share her own opinions about Reade’s allegations, she remarked that “[Reade]’s got answers for all of it” in terms of rebutting those who’ve challenged her claims.

“There has to be something wrong with Tara Reade if she’s made this up,” Kelly remarked. “My own belief is that she has very good evidence she did tell at least two people about the alleged assault at or around the time that it happened…I think there’s a very strong case.”

As Kelly noted that the question remains inconclusive in terms of whether or not the assault actually happened, the conversation moved on to the part of the interview where she asked Reade what kind of testimony she would give against Biden. While Reade said she’d be willing to go under oath and face cross examination, she demurred on taking a polygraph test, saying “I’m not a criminal. Joe Biden should take the polygraph.”

Kelly noted that Biden’s defenders could point to that answer as “evidence of deception” from Reade. She further elaborated that because Reade pushed back on the premise of the polygraph question, “that can be a sign of deception” to her skeptics.

“There’s stuff in the interview for both sides,” Kelly summed up.

Watch above, via Sinclair.

