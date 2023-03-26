A meteorologist in Tupelo, MS abruptly stopped his forecast during coverage of a devastating tornado to pray for the people in its path.

In a truly heart-wrenching clip which made the rounds on social media Saturday, WTVA meteorologist Matt Laubhan — with the twister bearing down on the city of Amory, MS — reacted in real-time to an updated scan of the radar showing Amory directly in the storm’s path. Laubhan stopped his forecast and said a brief prayer.

“Oh man,” Laubhan said. He then paused, bowed his head, and said solemnly, “Dear Jesus, please help them. Amen.”

WATCH: WTVA meteorologist Matt Laubhan overwhelmed as major tornado hits Amory, Mississippi pic.twitter.com/JDd8n46X31 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 25, 2023

The latest reports show 26 people were killed by the storms in Mississippi and Alabama late Friday. There were 13 deaths alone in the town of Rolling Fork, MS, which has a population of 2,000.

In a statement, President Joe Biden also offered his prayers to those impacted.

“Jill and I are praying for those who have lost loved ones in the devastating tornadoes in Mississippi and for those whose loved ones are missing,” Biden said. “The images from across Mississippi are heartbreaking. While we are still assessing the full extent of the damage, we know that many of our fellow Americans are not only grieving for family and friends, they’ve lost their homes and businesses.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com