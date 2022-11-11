WATCH: Mike Lee Does Impression of Trump Joking About Him Not Chasing Girls as a Teen

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee spoke on Friday at the Federalist Society’s 2022 National Lawyers Convention, and during his address recounted a conversation with ex-president Donald Trump — complete with a pretty good impression — discussing Lee’s apparently boring teen years.

The annual event is taking place in Washington, D.C. this week, and includes not just attorneys, judges, and politicians, but Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito (who got a standing ovation), Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh. The theme for this year’s convention is “The Current State of the Legal Profession,” but some topical headlines include, of course, the overturning of Roe v. Wade, regulatory authority, religious liberty, education, and foreign aid.

During his address, Lee related an anecdote about presenting a complex legal issue to Trump, and did his impression of Trump poking fun at him over being, essentially, a nerd.

“‘Mike, when the rest of us were sixteen, we were out chasing girls and doing crazy, crazy stuff,'” said Lee in his Trump voice. “‘But then I think about you. At sixteen, you’re not doing that Mike. You’re at home sitting at a desk and you’re studying Senate rules and the constitution, am I right?'”

Lee said he agreed that it’s not far off, but pointed out he met his wife in high school.

“He said, ‘I knew it, I knew that was you.’ And then he turns around and says to all the staff, and this is the critical part, ‘And yet, he has a beautiful wife. I don’t understand,'” said Lee.

The audience laughed quite a bit throughout the story. It was a pretty funny bit, first shared on Twitter by C-SPAN’s Howard Mortman.

Most of the Twitter reactions took it for the kind of charming anecdote and funny impression it was intended to be. Of course, some of the Bitter Twitter sorts saw it as a chance for some venom. But regardless, as impressions go, gotta say: not too shabby, Senator. Pretty good, pretty good.

Watch the clip above, via C-SPAN and The Federalist Society.

