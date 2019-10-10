WATCH: Mike Pence Struggles With Questions About Reported Involvement in Trump-Ukraine Scandal

Vice President Mike Pence struggled in a gaggle with reporters on Wednesday night, repeatedly dodging questions about his connection to President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal.

The Trump administration remains under scrutiny for the efforts by the president and his allies to pressure Ukraine into investigating his political rivals, and last week, it was reported that Trump dragged Pence into the scheme.

Pence was in Iowa yesterday, and NBC News reporter Vaughn Hillyard asked the vice president if he knew at the time that Trump’s interest in a renewed Joe Biden investigation was part of the reason why aid to Ukraine was delayed.

Pence offered a stumbling response, declaring he “never” discussed the Bidens with President Volodymyr Zelensky. When Vaughn asked he was aware of what was happening within the administration, Pence stuttered and hesitated and ultimately did not answer the question.

“The issue of aid and our efforts with regard to Ukraine were from my experience in no way connected to the very legitimate concern the American people had about corruption that took place, about things that happened in the 2016 election,” Pence answered. “I think the American people have the right to know what was going on.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

