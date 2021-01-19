WATCH: Mitch McConnell Delivers Emotional Tribute to Capitol Police Who Lost Their Lives After Capitol Insurrection

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered an emotional tribute to the Capitol Police officers who lost their lives following the violent attack on the nation’s Capitol.

Both officer Brian Sicknick and officer Howard Liebengood died following the insurrection — Sicknick due to injuries sustained “while physically engaging” with the rioters while Liebengood took his own life days after the attack.

“Today I want to reaffirm the huge respect and gratitude that I have, and I believe all senators have, for the men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police, who put their own safety on the line every day the clock in and stand guard,” McConnell said on the Senate floor. “Neither the institution of Congress, nor the American people, will ever forget the bravery and the valor office Brian Sicknick, who sacrificed himself to protect this place and those inside it.”

“We will not forget out friend Liebengood and we’ll never forget our debt to all the brave U.S. CP officers and their families,” he added.

McConnell highlighted the sacrifices each officer makes so that he and his colleagues can safely go to work, before thanking local officers and the National Guard for their protection as well.

“Tomorrow a new president and vice president will swear their oaths of offices,” he added. “They will also do so safely and securely because so many brave men and women have sworn their own oaths to support and defend our Constitution. We salute you all.”

Watch above, via C-SPAN.

