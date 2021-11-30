An MSNBC segment on Tuesday was interrupted by a car crash on scene as NBC News correspondent Sam Brock was reporting from Miami.

During a segment on José Díaz-Balart Reports about the new omicron variant of the coronavirus, Brock was reporting as viewers could hear what sounded like a car screeching in the background. The screech was followed by an impact, causing the camera to shake. Brock was not hit.

“Everyone is okay,” said Brock. “There was an accident to the right of me. Everyone is okay.”

“It’s a typical day in Miami. Just from the music to the hot dog traveling to the accidents,” said Balart.

At the end of the segment, Balart said, “Just to re-confirm … everything okay?”

“We’re okay here. The cars drove away,” said Brock. “Just another day in Miami.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

