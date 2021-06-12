Watch MSNBC Trying To Do News Report As UK’s Red Arrows Do Stunning Aerial Acrobatic Display in G7 Fly-by

Talk about stealing the show. The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, better known as the Red Arrows, put on a stunning display over Cornwall on Saturday, a fly-past of the G7 summit that left crowds delighted and at least one MSNBC reporter out of the spotlight.

The show was a smashing success for everyone involved, but what may not have been expected was how humorous – at least to me – it would be to watch MSNBC foreign correspondent Matt Bradley attempt to give a detailed report to anchor Yasmin Vossoughian as the magnificent display continued overhead and in the background of the shot.

Literally at the moment of our featured image Bradley was saying “plenary sessions” as the famous jets performed an incredible corkscrew and passthrough maneuver.

It was a breathtaking display. Here are a few images.

G7 Summit - Red Arrows G7 Summit - Red Arrows G7 Summit - Red Arrows G7 Summit - Red Arrows (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) (Photo by Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)

Awesome. Various YouTube videos have been uploaded as well from people watching in the crowd, if you’re interested.

So, you see? Not everything that happens at a G7 summit is bollocks!

