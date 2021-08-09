WATCH: MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin Confronts Cuomo Attorney for Calling Sexual Harassment Investigation an ‘Ambush’

MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin confronted Andrew Cuomo attorney Rita Glavin Monday over their response to the New York Attorney General’s report saying the governor sexually harassed 11 women, and Glavin categorizing the investigation as an “ambush.”

“That’s a pretty big number that experts say establishes what they call a pattern of behavior,” Mohyeldin said. “I just want to be clear. Is the governor denying all of these allegations, or is he denying some and explaining others? What is it exactly that he’s doing towards all 11?”

Glavin said the latter, because “he doesn’t dispute some of the allegations.”

She went on to object to people talking about all 11 women, saying the different allegations “are qualitatively different” and that some of the women alleging inappropriate behavior were not employees.

“Some of these allegations do not rise to the level of sexual harassment,” Glavin said.

“It doesn’t make a difference if they were government employees or not, right? Just to be clear on that?” Mohyeldin asked.

“No, it does,” Glavin responded. “For sexual harassment laws, they’re talking about it within the context of employment. You bet it makes a difference.”

Mohyeldin played a clip of Brittany Commisso — referred to in the AG’s report as “Executive Assistant #1” — publicly speaking for the first time about the governor’s alleged harassment.

He asked why Cuomo himself isn’t directly addressing more of the allegations, and he brought up the slideshow of the governor touching and being close with others.

“That’s not what these allegations are about, that video that he just put out there. He’s accused of groping and fondling women inappropriately. Is that video a fair comparison to the allegations that are being leveled against him?” Mohyeldin asked.

“It certainly is with respect to the most serious allegations, which is Miss Commisso, who is alleging basically sexual assault, and that did not happen,” Glavin said. She said the AG’s report got things wrong and took issue with Mohyeldin saying Cuomo “groped and fondled all of these women,” reiterating, “it is qualitatively different.”

You can watch the full back-and-forth above, via MSNBC.

