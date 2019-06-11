Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi got fed up with CNN’s Manu Raju after he began an economic Q&A with a relentless barrage of questions about President Donald Trump.

Raju interviewed Pelosi Tuesday morning at the Peter G. Peterson Foundation’s 2019 Fiscal Summit: Building America’s Future, and immediately began with questions about Trump’s attacks on Pelosi while in Normandy.

From the beginning, Pelosi indicated a reluctance to speak about Trump, telling Raju “I’m done with him!”

But Raju continued to ask Pelosi questions about Trump, and after a solid 13 minutes of this, Pelosi got fed up.

“Another issue over the weekend was the president backing off his threat on tariffs on Mexico, he says that he deserves credit for enforcing, forcing Mexico to take a tougher line on the immigration issue. Do you think the president…” Raju began, but Pelosi interrupted him.

“If I had been invited to talk about the president, I would have had more important work to do at home,” Pelosi said, to applause from the audience. “Really. Really.”

“But do you think the president deserves credit?” Raju continued.

“No,” a perturbed Pelosi said, “everybody knows that those issues were, if they were agreed to, they were agreed to long before the president made the announcement, a, but they were designed to take your attention away from the Mueller report, look at the timing.”

“This all happened a while back, and even now the foreign minister of Mexico is saying that’s not really, the way the president describes it is not really the way, what we have agreed to,” Pelosi added, then turned her attention back to Raju’s line of questioning.

“But the fact is that I come here, each year, very complimented to have the invitation of the Peterson family,” Pelosi said.

“Peterson, to me, was a national hero,” Pelosi said, then related her personal feelings about Peterson, and added, “So I feel very honored always to be invited to this.”

“I want to ask you a question about the budget,” Raju said.

“Oh my goodness! “Glory hallelujah!” Pelosi said, to laughter from the crowd, then added one more shot at Raju.

“But I will not be part of the diversion tactics of the White House that you are obviously into,” Pelosi said.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

