The NASA SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket successfully took off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday evening with NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi onboard.

Following the rocket’s launch into orbit, President Donald Trump responded to the news on Twitter. He congratulated NASA but also applauded his own administration’s work.

“A great launch! @NASA was a closed up disaster when we took over. Now it is again the “hottest,” most advanced, space center in the world, by far!” he tweeted Sunday evening.

A great launch! @NASA was a closed up disaster when we took over. Now it is again the “hottest”, most advanced, space center in the world, by far! https://t.co/CDCGdO74Yb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

You can read more about NASA’s mission to the International Space Station here.

Watch the first six minutes of the rocket launch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]