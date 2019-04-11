Watch: NBC New York Meteorologist Drops F-Bomb Live on the Air

NBC New York weatherman Chris Cimino was caught on a hot mic dropping an f-bomb, apparently unaware that his comments were being broadcast live on the air.

On Thursday morning’s edition of NBC’s The Today Show, longtime NBC fixture Al Roker tossed to the local New York weather report with his cheery trademark “Here’s what’s happening in your neck of the woods.”

But when the WNBC New York feed went live, Cimino was in the middle of an off-camera conversation.

“He’s a person that’s passed on, too. It’s just a weird fucking thing, it’s just strange,” Cimino was heard saying, as a weather graphic filled the screen.

“Um, but I think if I didn’t do that, I wouldn’t have allowed myself,” Cimino said before he was abruptly cut off by the familiar NBC chimes, followed by about twenty seconds of silence over a graphic depicting the ten-day forecast.

When the feed cut back to the national show, Roker breezily said “And that’s your latest weather. Savannah?”

Cimino was back to his non-profane self in subsequent segments later in the show. On the bright side, at least no chickens were harmed in the making of Cimino’s gaffe.

Watch the clip above, via WNBC.

