WATCH: NBC’s Geoff Bennett Shoved By Lawyer While Trying to Question Gordon Sondland

NBC News reporter Geoff Bennett masterfully kept his composure on Thursday when one of Gordon Sondland’s attorneys swiped him away as he tried to question the U.S. ambassador to the European Union.

Bennett spotted Sondlond as the ambassador made his way to Capitol Hill to give initial testimony about his connection to President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal. When Bennett approached to ask questions, Sondland’s lawyer pushed Bennett’s mic away and asked him to get out of the way.

“As a respected attorney, I’m sure you understand how the free press works, sir,” Bennett responded.

Sondland’s lawyer backed off after that and Bennett proceeded to ask Sondland about his quid pro quo comments.

