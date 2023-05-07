WATCH: Newly-Obtained Videos Show DeSantis Trying to Figure Out How to Deal With Trump in 2018

Newly-obtained footage of Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has produced some insights into his past thoughts on how to handle former President Donald Trump.

ABC News obtained videos of DeSantis from 2018, back when he was running for his first term as Florida’s governor. The archived footage shows DeSantis in debate prep, and as he contemplates how to present himself on various issues, he was asked at one point “is there any issue upon which you disagree with President Trump?”

“Obviously there is because, I mean, I voted contrary to him in the Congress,” DeSantis answered. He then mulled over the task of appealing to Trump’s base, saying “I have to frame it in a way that’s not going to piss off all his voters.”

The footage goes on to show DeSantis talking about how to handle disagreements with Trump, and hearing his advisers urge him to present himself as “likable.” The videos also featured cameos from Florida Republican Representatives Matt Gaetz and Byron Donalds, both of whom were advising DeSantis at the time.

Gaetz and Donalds have both endorsed Trump for 2024, and were not happy with the release of the videos.

I was on the DeSantis Debate prep team. These tapes should not have been leaked. It's low class. https://t.co/zNClyHn0iL — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) May 7, 2023

While DeSantis has yet to declare his 2024 presidential candidacy, Trump has been attacking him for months amid speculations that he will. DeSantis has largely tried to avoid returning fire throughout the drama, though it seems to be taking a toll on his capacity to rival Trump if they were to face off in the Republican primary.

Watch above via ABC.

