WATCH: Newsmax Anchor Reads Pro-Trump Senate Candidate Brutal Attack From Trump

A Newsmax anchor confronted Missouri Senate candidate Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) on-air Monday after former President Donald Trump ungraciously announced he would not endorse her in the race and told his followers to “forget” about her.

“You’re running for the Republican nomination for Senate in Missouri, tight race Trafalgar, which a lot of people like Trafalgar has you up by one point over Eric Greitens and Eric Schmidt in your state,” began anchor Rob Finnerty.

“But the former president put out a message on Truth Social on Friday saying that he will not be endorsing you,’ he continued, before putting Trump’s statement up on the screen.

“He says you can forget about Vicky Hartzler for Senate from the great state of Missouri. He claims that you called him and asked for the endorsement. What do you make of that and how does that affect this race?” Finnerty then asked.

“Well, I think the president’s been listening to some of my opponents,” Rep. Hartzler, who is running as a pro-Trump Republican, responded.

“But, you know, the endorsement that really matters is the people of Missouri. And we are getting so much support from all over this state, and that is what ultimately is going to prevail,” she added.

“They know that I am not just the pro-life champion, but also the person who has been getting things done as the true conservative record in Washington fighting for our values. And at the end of the day, I think that’s going to prevail as well as I have a heart for these people. But I’m a fighter and I have gotten things done and I have the experience and I am ready on day one to take the helm to stop this train wreck from this president and to turn this country around,” she concluded.

Greitens, the controversial former GOP governor of Missouri who resigned in disgrace, is still leading the GOP primary field, according to the latest RealClearPolitics average of polls.

Greitens has 24.3 percent support with Schmidt in second place with 22.3 percent and Hartzler in third with 18.5 percent. Greitens has released several controversial ads that mixed violent, gun-related themes with politics and targeted political opponents.

Watch the full clip above via Newsmax

