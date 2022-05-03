Conservative attorney Victoria Toensing called for the FBI to have Supreme Court staffers take a lie detector test over the publication of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion signaling Roe v. Wade’s possible overturn.

Toensing and her husband, fellow conservative attorney Joseph diGenova, joined Newsmax on Tuesday to react to the exceptionally rare leak from the Supreme Court, and the subsequent news bombshell it created. Toensing remarked on how the leak is “unprecedented” and hypothesized that the Alito draft was leaked by the Democrats to pressure the Supreme Court against overturning federal protections for abortion rights.

“It’s bizarre and it’s so unprofessional, but this is what the Democrats do. If they don’t think they’re winning something, they just change the rules,” she said. “This is never happened before in the Supreme Court, and the FBI has to go and polygraph every single law clerk in there, and if they don’t find something in the law clerks, they’ll have to go to others.”

Toensing defended her speculation that a law clerk was behind the leak because “this court has gone on for so long with nary a leak, and the law clerks are the only newcomers to the institution.” Her comments come as the SCOTUS leak has generated a major sociopolitical firestorm as the public ponders the implications for Roe and the motivation behind the leak.

As it were, Fox News’ Laura Ingraham was among those slamming the source of the leak on her Monday night show. She, too, urged the FBI to investigate the matter with Chief Justice John Roberts, saying “It’s incumbent upon him to bring in every law clerk before him or the FBI. ‘Give me your phone. We want all your accounts. We’ve got to do our own — look at every device you’ve ever used and find out who did this.”

[H/T Jason Campbell]

Watch above, via Newsmax.

