WATCH: Nikki Haley Calls Mike Pompeo ‘Sad’ for Putting Out ‘Lies and Gossip’ to Sell a Book

Nikki Haley hit back at Mike Pompeo for suggesting she was coordinating with senior Trump aides for the ouster of Vice President Mike Pence in the Trump administration, calling it “lies and gossip” to sell books.

The former UN Ambassador for Trump sat with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, the interview of which aired Thursday night. Baier read the following excerpt from Pompeo’s new book, which suggested she was part of some effort to try to oust Pence and become Trump’s Vice President:

“I received a call one evening from John Kelly, chief of staff, who apologized for allowing ambassador Haley to go to the Oval Office. She had gone — not gone in for a personal matter but rather had entered the oval office with the president’s daughter, Ivanka and her husband, Jared. As best Kelly could tell, they were presenting a possible ‘Haley for vice president’ option … He was certain he had been played.”

“Is that true?” Baier asked. “Were you trying to get Mike pence off of that ticket?”

“No,” said Haley. “And, you know, Pompeo even says he is not sure if it’s true. I never had a conversation with Jared, Ivanka, or the president about the vice presidentship.”

“What I will tell you is it’s really sad when you are having to go out there and put lies and gossip to sell a book,” she added. “I don’t know why he said it, but that’s exactly why I stayed out of D.C. As much as possible to get away from the drama and get away from the gossip. I focused on my job, and that’s what I always did.”

Fox News broke the news yesterday that Haley was exploring a run for president in 2024, which was ostensibly the reason behind the interview with Baier. Pompeo has also signaled that he intends to run for the White House in 2024 also. Former President Donald Trump, for whom both Haley and Pompeo served on his cabinet, has already announced his intention to run for a second term.

