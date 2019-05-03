Norah O’Donnell had some awkwardness to deal with on Friday when she opened CBS This Morning by saying that she won’t talk about reports of an imminent shake-up until next week.

O’Donnell opened the show alongside Vladimir Duthiers and Anthony Mason, and she explained that her regular co-hosts John Dickerson and Gayle King were currently away due to projects they’re working on.

“We are reading lots of things with great interest,” O’Donnell said, “and I just want you to know we will address them on Monday when Gayle is back here and John as well.”

The moment was intriguing since recent news suggests that O’Donnell’s time on CBS This Morning might be coming to an end.

Reports have indicated suggested that O’Donnell and King have an extremely bitter relationship with each other, so CBS News president Susan Zirinsky supposedly plans on shaking things up by replacing O’Donnell and Dickerson with Mason and Tony Dokoupil as King’s new co-hosts. The idea described in reports is that O’Donnell will replace Jeff Glor as the anchor of CBS Evening News, and Dickerson will become a correspondent for 60 Minutes.

CBS has denied these reports, calling them “offensive and 100 percent false.”

Watch above, via CBS.

