WATCH: NY Times Columnist Tom Friedman Comes Out in Favor of a ‘High Wall’ With Big, Smart Gate at Border

President Donald Trump‘s southern border wall has an unlikely new proponent.

New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman, on Tuesday, penned an op-ed in which he chronicled a recent visit to a port of entry in San Diego — calling it a “troubling scene.”

Friedman went on to concur with much of the President’s assessment of the situation at the border.

“The whole day left me more certain than ever that we have a real immigration crisis and that the solution is a high wall with a big gate — but a smart gate,” Friedman wrote.

Wednesday night on CNN, Friedman elaborated on his stance.

“I’m as radically pro-immigration as they come,” Friedman said. “But it’s pretty clear to me that unless we can assure a significant number of Americans that we can control our border, we’re never going to have the proper immigration flow I think we need, we desire, and that we have actually a moral responsibility — given our history as a nation of immigrants, and a refuge for people fleeing persecution.”

Friedman did some a few words of criticism for the President on this topic, though — calling it a mistake to listen to “hardliners” such as Stephen Miller.

“But if somehow, [Trump] is able to bring a little more sense to this, take it away from the hardliners, the Stephen Millers, and the Fox hosts who seem to be driving this issue for Trump … he has the chops with his base. If he wanted to have a compromise, he could do something historic. We know the deal is there. It was there under Bush. There has always been a core of Republicans and Democrats in Congress ready for a compromise. Can he be the guy to do it? I have no idea.”

Watch above, via CNN.

