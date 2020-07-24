<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

One America News Network (OAN) aired a segment that called QAnon, the group of Pro-Trump conspiracy theorists, a “widely accepted system of beliefs” that’s becoming “the new mainstream” Thursday night.

The segment, first flagged by progressive watchdog group Media Matters, came after Twitter banned 7,000 accounts and limited 150,000 others to crackdown on QAnon activity on the site that “has the potential to lead to offline harm,” the platform said.

We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. In line with this approach, this week we are taking further action on so-called ‘QAnon’ activity across the service. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) July 22, 2020

The network’s chyron for the report reads, “National Unrest: Twitter Bans QAnon Amid DHS Sweep in Democrat-Controlled Areas” and the three-minute clip was read by OAN correspondent Kristian Rouz. In the report, Rouz says:

The deep state appears to be fighting back. On Wednesday, mainstream media celebrated the decision by Twitter to remove the accounts and content connected to the QAnon movement. The group’s actions were labeled as leading to offline harm, which may suggest Twitter admits the growing influence of Q in America’s social and political life. This latest attempt to purge Q content comes right after President Trump deployed Homeland Security investigations to Democrat-run cities. America’s law enforcement was speculated to have connections to Q. But the latest crime and political terror glorified in millions of Twitter posts stands on the opposing side. The media and Democrats are slamming the president for enforcing the law, and it appears important that the other side is silenced. And while mainstream media criticize law enforcement like that, they also refer to Q as a “dangerous conspiracy cult” that also happens to support law enforcement. But a growing number of Americans may be doing their own research, as reports also say QAnon is becoming a widely accepted system of beliefs — the new mainstream. Indeed, after years of revelations of high corruption in Washington and lies by Democrat media, QAnon ideas appear immensely popular.

In the last couple of years, QAnon has spread conspiracy theories like Pizzagate and most recently made a sex trafficking conspiracy around home goods store Wayfair go viral. The group has also targeted the Clintons and Chrissy Teigen. President Donald Trump has retweeted several posts from QAnon believers during his presidency, as well.

In 2019, the Federal Bureau of Investigation announced it was treating fringe conspiracy theorists like QAnon as a new potential catalyst for acts of domestic terrorism.

Watch above, via OAN’s YouTube.

