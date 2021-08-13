WATCH: OAN Guest’s Failtastic On-Air Demonstration That Covid Vaccine Made Her Magnetic Convinces Unvaccinated Host

OAN host Dan Ball reacted credulously to a jaw-droppingly inept live demonstration that his guest said shows that the COVID-19 vaccine made her magnetic.

On Thursday night’s edition of Real America, Ball hosted a segment with Amelia Miller, one of many cranks posting videos that they say show Coronavirus vaccines conferring magnetism into their bodies.

As he introduced the story, Ball said “I say this is kind of a smile on my face because I still don’t know what to believe,” and claimed “I want to get the bottom of it, because, as I always say on the program, I don’t believe in conspiracy theories, but I do believe in government cover ups.”

Miller then told Ball her tale of becoming infected with Covid in 2020, getting vaccinated in June, and despite her skepticism at other people’s claims of magnetism, becoming a victim of th phenomenon herself. All the while, Ball played clips of Miller’s social media videos, which showed various bits of metal laying on her upper arm, which appeared to be extended at about a 45 degree angle.

Then, in a moment that was flagged by Media Matters analyst Beatrice Mount, Ball subjected Miller to the scientific rigor that is expected of an OAN host, asking her to demonstrate the effect live on the air.

Miller obliged, and again laid a lightweight bit of metal on her upper left arm, site of her vaccination again inclined at about 45 degrees, then on the right arm, where it fell off, then again on the left arm, where it also fell off.

She then stuck another piece of metal on her left arm, got it to stay on her arm until the angle became too steep, and it fell off.

Ball seemed convinced that the demonstration was legit, saying “There, your arms straight down, I see it… Now it fell off, but it still hung on for a bit and the other one didn’t.”

“Like I said, I keep an open mind about everything, because I don’t know, and I haven’t had the shot, I’m not going to take the shot,” Ball said.

Vaccines don’t make you magnetic.

Watch the full segment above via OAN.

