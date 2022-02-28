CNN showed footage on Monday of Ukrainian officials prioritizing women and children at a jam-packed Ukrainian train station amid Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine.

Correspondent Scott McLean reported from a train station in Lviv in Western Ukraine as police and military officials can be seen allowing women and children to go up the stairs past the crowd of men toward a train toward a train that was going to Poland, according to McLean. The footage shows the men being blocked from being able to access the platform.

“I’m spotting babies that are as young as 2, 3 years old. And they’re trying to pull the bags up,” he said. “Trying to get – they’re prioritizing women and children but it’s obviously quite a chaotic situation and there’s a lot of angry people who are going to be disappointed that they’re not going to be able to be on this train to Poland. You can understand the desperation of people.”

McLean called the scene “chaos” and “very emotional.”

“People – they are trying to get their kids out. I just spoke with one woman who had a 2-year-old kid that she managed to pull up and she was in tears, just totally overwhelmed,” he said. “I’ve seen children crying, just totally overwhelmed in this situation.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com