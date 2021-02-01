The mother of a teacher killed in the Parkland school shooting is calling on Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene to publicly disavow conspiracy theories she’s pushed in the past after talking directly with the Georgia representative.

Linda Beigel Schulman spoke with CNN’s Brianna Keilar Monday about her recent conversation with Greene, asking directly if she really believed that the shootings in Parkland and Newtown were false flags.

“She looked at me straight in my face and she said, ‘No, I don’t,'” Schulmann said.

When Keilar asked if she took Greene at her word, Schulman said, “It’s hard for me to believe that she ever believed that they were. I don’t know what conspiracy theories do for her, but honestly, it’s hard for me to believe, especially after having a conversation with her, that she ever believed that they were false flags or staged events.”

Schulman added, “She did say that she never said that, and that it was really all the media.”

After calling out Greene and saying “it’s clear and documented what she has said,” Keilar picked up on Schulman saying Greene needs to come forward publicly to denounce all this crap.

“Her refusal to make a public statement makes it even worse,” Schulman said. “We all have to look in the mirror and so does she. The fact that politics makes her — I have to believe it’s all politics that are making her just not come forward, and, you know, politics should never trump the truth.”

“She needs to come forward. She needs to tell the world publicly that she does not believe that those shootings were false flags and staged events. She needs to come forward and she can make up any story or give any reason that she said those things, but the most important is that she disavow those statements,” Schulman added.

When Keilar asked if Greene should be removed from Congress, Schulman said it’s not for her to weigh in on that, but added, “Unless she comes forward, and unless she acknowledges that the massacre wasn’t staged and it’s not a false flag and that it was real and it really did happen, and all of these people were murdered, she has no right to have anything to do with anything having to do with education… She has no right being on an education committee.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

