Watch Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Tip-Toe Around Questions About Being Pals With Trump on Fox & Friends

Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots, appeared on Fox & Friends ahead of his team taking the field in the Super Bowl this Sunday — and tip-toed around questions about his relationship with President Donald Trump.

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade noted in the interview that after the Patriots beat Kansas City to advance to the Super Bowl, Trump congratulated the team, coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Tom Brady, as well as Kraft himself.

“Clearly he’s pulling for you guys, what does that feel like?” Kilmeade asked.

“Well, we can use every fan who wants to support us from wherever they are in their standard of life,” Kraft replied. Then, apropos of nothing, Kraft pivoted to speaking about starting “the largest homeless shelter in Boston.”

“Have you had a chance to speak to the president?” Kilmeade pressed. “Because I know you guys are social friends. Never did business together but are social friends. Have you spoken to him before? Did he give you any advice?”

Kraft’s reply: “Well, I have a lot of people that give me advice and he has been very supportive and I know he is working very hard to serve the best interests of the country.”

When Kilmeade finally asked if Kraft would watch Trump’s pre-Super Bowl interview on CBS, the Patriots owner replied: “I don’t know where we’ll be or what time it is.”

Kraft wrapped up the interview by praising the business success of media titan Rupert Murdoch, a fellow billionaire and the owner of Fox News.

Watch above, via Fox News.

