JUST IN: Paul Pelosi Attacker Tells America ‘You’re Welcome’ In Chilling Phone Call from Jail to Local TV Station

Paul Pelosi’s alleged assailant called into a San Francisco TV station from jail to respond to bodycam footage being released, telling America, “you’re welcome.”

The chilling phone call came in the afternoon, shortly after the footage was released that showed him striking the husband of former Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the head with a hammer.

“I have an important message for everyone in America,” David DePape can be heard saying. “You’re welcome.”

Fox2 KTVU’s Amber Lee writes:

He said he attacked Pelosi because people’s individual liberties are under attack. In almost a call to arms, DePape says the, “people killing it have names and addresses, so I got their names and addresses so I could pay them a little visit…have a heart to heart chat about their bad behavior.” In the chilling and bizarre phone call, he apologized for not going further.

He then apologized but not for the attack. “I want to apologize to everyone. I messed up. What I did was really bad. I’m so sorry I didn’t get more of them. It’s my own fault. No one else is to blame. I should have come better prepared,” he said.

Watch above via KTVU.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com