WATCH: Peloton Rushes Out New Ad Featuring Mr. Big to Win Back Sex and the City Fans Turned Off By Stunning Scene
Call it spin control.
Luxury bike manufacturer Peloton has rushed out a new ad featuring Sex and the City star Chris Noth following backlash from the show’s fans over a shocking scene involving a Peloton bike.
Warning: this post contains spoilers from the first episode of ‘Sex and the City’ reboot ‘And Just Like That … ‘
Noth’s character Mr. Big — the longtime love interest of Sex and the City lead Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) — was killed off during the first episode of the show’s HBO Max reboot And Just Like That. The jawdropping scene showed Mr. Big suffering a heart attack after riding a Peloton bike.
The character’s death prompted a statement from a Peloton spokesperson
“‘SATC’ fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack,” Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a member of a Peloton health board and a preventative cardiologist told the LA Times Friday. “Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6.”
Now Peloton has turned to Noth to help restore the brand.
And just like that…he’s alive. pic.twitter.com/bVX8uWypFZ
— Peloton (@onepeloton) December 12, 2021
In a 30-second spot, Noth appears with a woman who tells him he looks great.
“I feel great,” Noth replies.
“Should we take another ride,” Noth said — nodding towards a bike in the room. “Life’s too short not to.”
A voiceover then told viewers, “And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation — reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse levels, and reduces blood fat levels.
“He’s alive,” the voice added.
Watch above.
