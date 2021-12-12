Call it spin control.

Luxury bike manufacturer Peloton has rushed out a new ad featuring Sex and the City star Chris Noth following backlash from the show’s fans over a shocking scene involving a Peloton bike.

Warning: this post contains spoilers from the first episode of ‘Sex and the City’ reboot ‘And Just Like That … ‘

Noth’s character Mr. Big — the longtime love interest of Sex and the City lead Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) — was killed off during the first episode of the show’s HBO Max reboot And Just Like That. The jawdropping scene showed Mr. Big suffering a heart attack after riding a Peloton bike.

The character’s death prompted a statement from a Peloton spokesperson

“‘SATC’ fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack,” Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a member of a Peloton health board and a preventative cardiologist told the LA Times Friday. “Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6.”

Now Peloton has turned to Noth to help restore the brand.

In a 30-second spot, Noth appears with a woman who tells him he looks great.

“I feel great,” Noth replies.

“Should we take another ride,” Noth said — nodding towards a bike in the room. “Life’s too short not to.”

A voiceover then told viewers, “And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation — reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse levels, and reduces blood fat levels.

“He’s alive,” the voice added.

