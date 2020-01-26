South Bend mayor and Democratic 2020 nominee Pete Buttigieg offered his sympathies to Kobe Bryant’s family at his Sunday night Fox News town hall.

At the start of the event, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace asked Buttigieg for his reaction to the news that Bryant, his teenage daughter Gianna, and several other people died earlier Sunday in a helicopter crash.

“One of the things we ask our leaders to do is make sense out of the senseless events,” Wallace said. “Your thoughts about the death of Kobe Bryant?”

Buttigieg’s answer:

“It’s shocking and I think we are all in shock about what happened. I think it’s a reminder that our lives are often touched by people we’ve never even meet. There are millions of people not just in Los Angeles but around the world right now mourning because they were inspired by what he did on the field, what he meant off the field. And it’s also of course such a tough human moment to think about. He was spending time with his daughter. Her loss is unthinkable as is that of everybody on that helicopter. I think all of America is united in mourning and sending our love and thoughts and prayers to the families.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

