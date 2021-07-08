Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth stunningly misrepresented comments made by the President of the American Federation of Teachers union Thursday morning, misattributing the opposite of what she actually said, all in the name of stoking hysteria on Critical Race Theory.

Fox News hosts routinely go out of their way to attack the wedge issue du jour known as Critical Race Theory, and get called out for how misleading and disingenuous the attacks are. And when a Fox & Friends co-host so completely misrepresents the words of teacher’s union leader Randi Weingarten as to defy even that skewed reality, it merits special attention.

Critical Race Theory is, of course, the graduate-level sociological topic that effectively examines the history of racial discrimination in America that didn’t just suddenly disappear with the Civil Rights Act in 1964. But CRT has been used as a conservative media cudgel to complain about the teachings of racial inclusivity and develop critical thinking skills for students, which has made many conservatives angry.

Randi Weingarten is the president of the American Federation of Teachers and during a recent Zoom conference, complained that the attacks on CRT by Republican elected officials have led to bullying of teachers.

“We are committed to helping educators understand how to engage with diverse student populations, to focus on promoting racial literacy, to enable educators to advocate for racial inclusivity,” Weingarten said, a video of which was aired on Fox & Friends Thursday morning.

“There are legislators, mostly from the Republican Party, who are currently bullying teachers and trying to stop us from teaching kids honest history,” she continued. “Maybe they’re just trying to raise the temperature on race relations because of the next election, but whatever it is, it’s not good right now. They are not giving us a chance to engage with our kids in a way that we know we need to, and we know that kids need.”

If you watch the clip you see that she clearly calls for the teaching of “racial inclusivity,” which the Fox & Friends transcript confirms. But Hegseth appeared so eager to find fault with Weingarten that he drew attention to that particular portion of Weingarten’s comments, and completely misrepresented what she said.

“So we should break out the decoder pen for that a little bit,” Hegseth noted, to which Brian Kilmeade either feigned or admitted ignorance, intoning “What is she talking about?”

“Promoting racial literacy, notice the word she chooses, advocate for racial exclusivity,” Hegseth passionately pointed out. “Not inclusivity.”

Except, of course, she did advocate for racial inclusivity. It’s in the clip that they just aired on their own show.

“We grew up with inclusivity,” Hegseth continued. “Exclusivity is setting minority students aside for different training or separate groups. It’s specifically exclusivity.”

Few things to note here. First of all, Hegseth completely misquoted Weingarten’s comment in a manner that presented her actual statement in the opposite manner. But also? The racial inclusivity that he claims to have grown up with is a curious one, as a cursory Google search shows that the student population of the high school he attended in the Minneapolis metropolitan area, Forest Area Lake High School, is less than 2% African-American.

Hegseth continued by citing an off-air conversation he shared with his co-hosts before mocking those whose goal is “teaching kids honest history and helping them think critically about it.” He used air quotes for “critically” because apparently teaching anyone to think critically is worthy of Hegseth’s ridicule?

Ironically, the need to teach young Americans to think critically was on full display in this Fox & Friends segment. There are surely millions of viewers who watch and simply took Hegseth’s misinterpretation at face value.

UPDATE: Hegseth corrected the record in the 8 am hour of the show. “Earlier in the program I was preparing for this segment and I misread the quote from Randi Weingarten as enabling educators as advocating for racial exclusivity, but she clearly says inclusivity.” Hegseth then curiously seemed to claim that he was a victim of his own confusion, adding “but some could be forgiven for confusing some of the language being used on the other side as they racialize our education.”

Watch above via Fox News.

