NFL legend Peyton Manning was a fitting guest for this week’s Saturday Night Live — ahead of Sunday’s conference championship showdowns, and on the day reports surfaced that his rival, Tom Brady, will be retiring. Only, the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback wasn’t there to talk football, but rather, the Netflix comedy Emily in Paris.

Manning’s appearance came during Weekend Update with Michael Che and Colin Jost. The latter kicked off the sketch by asking Manning to weigh in on the four classic games played last weekend.

“How great were those games?” Jost said.

“I heard they were incredible,” the quarterback deadpanned. He added, “It sounds like all the teams did a great job, lots of passing, and all the touchdowns were in the end zone.”

Peyton Manning stopped by Update to talk…Emily in Paris? pic.twitter.com/mjq9s09MaD — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 30, 2022

Jost pressed Manning on his having missed the action.

“You didn’t watch any of the games?” Jost asked.

“Well I planned to,” Manning explained. “But I had an hour to kill before the first game. And just for fun, I put on the first episode of Emily in Paris season two.”

The crowd at Studio 8H in 30 Rock cracked up as Manning declared his love for the Netflix show.

“I watched the entire season straight through,” Manning said. “Oh my God, Colin, this show has everything! Romance, adventure, sensuality, culture, a fresh take on feminism — finally!”

Jost tried to shift gears back to football, asking Manning about Brady’s reported decision to walk away from the NFL after 22 seasons.

“Wow, I’m glad you liked Emily in Paris,” Jost said. “But in football news, did you hear that Tom Brady might be retiring.”

“Yeah, I’m not sure it’s true,” Manning said. “I think it’s just speculation. But if it were me, I probably would retire, if it gave me more time to watch Emily in Paris.”

Watch above, via NBC.

