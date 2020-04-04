WATCH: Philadelphia Man F-Bombs MSNBC Reporter Live On the Air During Coronavirus Report

MSNBC reporter Maura Barrett had a not too socially distant candid moment during a live report from Philadelphia on Saturday, when a local citizen unleashed some frustration in the background of the shot.

Barrett was reporting on jobs and businesses being lost or shut down due to the stay-at-home orders. When anchor Joshua Johnson tossed to Barrett, the shouting in the background was audible almost immediately.

After running her recorded interview, when the camera came back live to the flustered Barrett she said “I apologize, there’s a bit of an altercation here,” as you could hear more yelling, a bit more distant in the background.

A Twitter user who flagged the clip said “As Philadelphia as it gets!”

