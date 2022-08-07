WATCH: Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Trashes The US, Accuses Biden of ‘Fueling the Fire in Ukraine’ in Stunning Interview with CNN’s Smerconish

CNN’s Michael Smerconish held an intense back-and-forth with Roger Waters — as the Pink Floyd co-founder bashed the United States while defending Russia and China for their conduct on the world stage.

Smerconish spoke to Waters in an interview where he asked the English rock star about his political activism. The CNN host noted certain points where he and Waters disagree on the issues — bringing up a recent show that included President Joe Biden in a montage of figures Waters condemned as war criminals.

Asked to explain, Waters said “Joe Biden is fueling the fire in Ukraine for a start. That’s a huge crime.”

“Why won’t the United States of America encourage [Ukraine President Volodymyr] Zelensky to negotiate, obviating the need for this horrific, horrendous war?” Waters said. Smerconish objected, saying “you’re blaming the party that got invaded. You’ve got this reversed.”

Waters stood by his remarks, arguing that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “is basically about the actions and reaction of NATO pushing right up to the Russian border, which they promised they wouldn’t do when Gorbachev negotiated the withdrawal of the USSR from the whole of Eastern Europe.” Smerconish moved to counter with “what about our role as liberators?”

Waters rebuke: “You have no role as liberators!” He made this point by saying the U.S. was “completely isolationist” in World War II until the bombing of Pearl Harbor prompted America’s direct involvement in the conflict.

“Thank God the Russians had already won the bloody war almost by then,” Waters said. “Don’t forget 23 million Russians died protecting you and me from the Nazi menace.”

Asked if Russia should’ve known not to invade Ukraine, Waters recommended that Smerconish “go away and read a bit more and then try to figure out what the United States would do if the Chinese were putting nuclear-armed missiles into Mexico and Canada.” This shift in the conversation toward China led to Waters voicing his support for the country’s claim of sovereignty over Taiwan, a thorny international subject since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island.

“Taiwan is part of China!” Waters said. “That’s been absolutely accepted by the whole of the international community since 1948. If you don’t know that, you’re not reading enough. Go and read about it!”

When asked “did we solve anything here today?” Waters told Smerconish “no we didn’t because you’re believing your propaganda, your side’s propaganda.” Since Waters brought up the subject of human rights, Smerconish countered that the Chinese are “at the top of the list of offenders.”

“The Chinese didn’t invade Iraq and kill a million people in 2003,” Waters retorted. “Who have the Chinese invaded and murdered, slaughtered?”

“Their own,” Smerconish answered, possibly referring to China’s persecution of Uighur Muslims.

“Bollocks!” Waters responded. “That’s absolute nonsense! Complete nonsense!”

Watch above, via CNN.

