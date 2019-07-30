At the border between Sunland Park, New Mexico (on the outskirts of El Paso, Texas) and Ciudad Juárez in Mexico, a new art installation is allowing children from both sides of the border (not to mention some adults) to play together. Neon pink seesaws that extend to both countries have been put in place on the fence, the work of two professors from California.

Ronald Rael, professor of architecture at UC Berkeley, and Virginia San Fratello, associate professor of design at San José State, invented the seesaws 10 years ago, the Guardian reported Tuesday. Rael posted video to Instagram that went viral, showing children as well as adults taking turns on the custom seesaws, which Rael said provide “a literal fulcrum” between the U.S. and Mexico.

“The wall became a literal fulcrum for the US-Mexico relations, and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side,” he wrote.

The videos and pics of the seesaw fun have been widely shared on social media. The Guardian reports that other art installations have already been put in place at or near part of the border wall, and that more or planned.

[Photos by Luis Torres/AFP/Getty Images]

