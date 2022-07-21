Watch Pissed Off Trump Refuse to Say Election is ‘Over’ in New Outtakes From Jan. 7 Speech to the Country

Former President Donald Trump was at times irate as he filmed a video in which he vowed an “orderly transition” to power a day after the U.S. Capitol was attacked.

Outtakes from a prepared speech about handing over the keys to the Oval Office from Jan. 7, 2021 show there were some things Trump simply refused to say.

After the violence on Jan. 6, Trump finally agreed to cede control of the White House.

He made a video fearing his cabinet members might invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office, Jan. 6 Committee member Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) said during Thursday’s hearing.

During multiple takes, the former president slammed his hand on the podium and stopped talking out of frustration. At one point, Trump said:

I would like to begin by addressing the heinous attack yesterday, and to those who broke the law, you will pay. You do not represent our movement. You do not represent our country. And if you broke the law — you can’t say that. I’m not, I already said, “you will pay.” The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defied the seat [slaps podium]– it’s defiled, right? See, I can’t see it very well. Okay, I’ll do this. I’m going to do this. Let’s go.”

Trump continued, but had to stop again when he uttered the words “this election is now over.”

“But this election is now over. Congress has certified the results,” he said, before he addressed staffers and added, “I don’t want to say the election is over. I just want to say Congress has certified the results without saying the election’s over, okay?”

Trump, speaking to a woman off camera, said there were some lines he wanted re-written. He then slapped his podium and adjusted his neck tie. He began again.

In yet another blooper, Trump said:

I would like to begin by addressing the heinous attack yesterday. “Yesterday” is a hard word for me. Take the word “Yesterday” out because it doesn’t work with heinous attack on our country. My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote. My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote.

Trump again slapped the podium.

Watch above, via CNN.

