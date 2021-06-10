Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Queen Elizabeth’s youngest child, revealed to CNN’s Max Foster that his mother finds the drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “difficult.”

After discussing the passing of Prince Philip, Edward revealing that the Queen is doing “remarkably well,” Foster asked the royal about the rift between Markle, Harry, and his family.

“Yeah. I mean it’s very sad,” Edward said. “Listen, weirdly we’ve all been there before — we’ve all had excessive intrusion and attention in our lives. And we’ve all dealt with it in slightly different ways, and listen, we wish them the very best of luck.”

Edward added that news of the couple’s daughter was “fantastic,” adding, “I hope they’ll be very happy with that.”

“You know, it’s just — families are family, aren’t they, really?” Edward added, signaling to classic family drama.

Foster agreed that tension can be found in any family, yet questioned if the “very public nature” of the drama was difficult for the Queen.

“It’s difficult for everyone,” Edward said. “It’s difficult for everyone, but — that’s families for you.”

Foster went on to praise the “inspiring way” that the Queen handles herself, pointing to her closed-door meeting with President Joe Biden.

“People really do respect the fact that this is a genuinely private, off-the-record conversation so they really can talk about things and get to the heart of things and in a very genuine fashion, because they know it’s not going to come out,” Edward said of the meeting, as conversations with the Queen continue to stay private.

Watch above, via CNN.

