Watch Rand Paul Single-Handedly Stall Passage of Ukraine Aid: ‘My Oath of Office Is to the Constitution’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) blocked the passage of a $40 billion aid package to war-torn Ukraine on Thursday, delaying a vote until next week. The House passed the measure on Tuesday and it enjoys the support of both Democratic and Republican leadership.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) asked that the bill be passed via unanimous consent, which would render an actual vote on the measure unnecessary. Paul objected, stating that his amendment to appoint an inspector general to oversee the spending of the funds had not been included in the package.

Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) proposed putting his amendment to a vote, but Paul demurred and ultimately objected to passage by unanimous consent.

In the chamber on Thursday, Schumer requested the passage of the aid.

“Is there an objection?” asked the chair.

Paul spoke up.

“Reserving the right to object, my oath of office is to the U.S. Constitution, not to any foreign nation,” he stated. “And no matter how sympathetic the cause, my oath of office is to the national security of the United States of America.”

Paul pointed to high inflation in the U.S. and reiterated his request that his amendment be included. Schumer objected, and so Paul maintained his original objection.

The senator has been skeptical of sending aid to Ukraine as it fends of Russia’s war of aggression. Last month, Paul stated, “You could also argue the countries they’ve attacked were part of Russia–were part of the Soviet Union.”

However, he made it clear war is unjustified, stating, “There is no justification for the invasion.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

