Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock were officially sworn in as U.S. senators on Wednesday, officially giving Democrats control of the Senate.

Ossoff and Warnock winning their races in Georgia against David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler gave the Democrats 50 seats in the Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris now as the tie-breaking vote.

Ossoff, Warnock, and new California Senator Alex Padilla were sworn in by Harris hours after the inauguration.

Given the 50-50 chamber, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have been negotiating a power-sharing agreement.

You can watch the swearing-in above, via C-SPAN 2.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]