WATCH: Reporters Grill White House NatSec Advisor Jake Sullivan on Getting Americans Out of Afghanistan

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was grilled by multiple reporters during Monday’s press briefing on how the United States is going to safely get all Americans out of Afghanistan.

The U.S. operations to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies from the Kabul airport continued into the weekend. Thousands of people have been evacuated thus far. As of Sunday, Sullivan estimated that “several thousand Americans” remain in the country.

The August 31st deadline laid out by President Joe Biden is fast approaching, and the administration has faced serious questions of whether they can evacuate everyone before the deadline — or if the deadline needs to be extended.

Questioned about that point Monday, Sullivan said, “I’m not going to take this on as a hypothetical question… We’re in touch with the Taliban daily. We’re in touch with our allies and partners, we’re reviewing our progress in this particular operation, which we feel has been substantial over the past few days, and the president will make his own determination.”

Sullivan was also pressed on exactly how many Americans are currently in Afghanistan. He said he can’t give a precise number because “not every American who comes into Afghanistan goes and puts themselves in a database at the U.S. embassy,” emphasizing they’re working to contact everyone.

One reporter asked Sullivan about “one of the things that you all bragged about” in the past few days — namely the negotiations with other countries to bring in flights transporting evacuees.

Sullivan objected to the use of the word “bragged” and said, “I’m trying to give you the straight dope from here, the good and the bad, and that means a lot to me.”

He reiterated at one point, “We are trying to get Americans out, wherever they may be in Afghanistan.”

Sullivan continued being pressed on what the administration is doing to determine the status of every single American still in Afghanistan. You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com